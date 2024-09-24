I'm worth more than Sh5 billion - Governor WAVINYA NDETI brags about her wealth after she was ‘arrested’ in the UK with Sh679 million ‘loot’







Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has disclosed that she is worth more than Ksh5 billion.

Taking to her Facebook page, Ndeti shared photos of herself on the farm and claimed that the farm was part of her.

"A day well spent at the farm. Do what you love to do and be around things that make you smile. It's more than a job; it's a way of life. The farm is part of me," Wavinya remarked.

However, a curious netizen took to the comments section of the post to ask the county boss about her net worth.

"What's your net worth my favourite woman?" the netizen posed, to which the governor replied, "I am not a poor girl and I thank God. I’m than Sh5 billion in totality."

Her remarks come after reports circulated on social media claiming she had been detained in the UK with Sh679 million after UK banks allegedly refused to deposit the cash.

In response, the governor dismissed the reports and vowed to take legal action against those behind them.

"It is demeaning and an insult to the intelligence of the people of Machakos and Kenya to imagine that I would smuggle hundreds of millions of shillings on my person to the United Kingdom and that I have been detained.

"Those fabricating falsity are clearly ignorant of the robust nature of UK Customs/Border Control and Financial Institutions.

"I can confirm that my family and I are safe and sound and remain in good standing both home and abroad," Ndeti remarked.

