Woman whose 3 children share the same birthday gives birth to the 4th child on the same date

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A South Carolina mum is still in disbelief after giving birth to her fourth child, who shares the same birthday with her three older siblings.
Kristin Lammert was a mum of three girls, Sophia, 9,
Giuiliana, 6 and Mia, 3, who were born on Aug. 25, before welcoming her fourth
baby girl Valentina who arrived on the same date this year. The girls were all
born three years apart from each other.
"We really just couldn't believe it, we still can't
believe it. I keep writing it down, and I still can't believe it," Lammert
told "Good Morning America."
Lammert said Valentina was originally expected to be born on
Sept. 25, but she arrived earlier due to a pregnancy complication she
experienced.
When she and her husband, Nick Lammert, realized Valentina
was going to be born a month earlier and on the same date as her other older
siblings, she said they "started laughing."
"Because at that moment, we were really mostly
concerned about the health of the baby and myself, and I wouldn't say we didn't
realize the date, but the bigger focus was about making sure she was okay and
that it wasn't putting enough stress on the baby, and that I would be
okay," she explained. "And then when it kept getting closer to
midnight, we then thought it was funny."
Despite arriving earlier than her due date, Lammert told
"GMA" that Valentina came in healthy and didn't even need to go into
the neonatal intensive care unit.
"Because having a preemie baby is scary and risky, and
we don't really want that to happen," she said, adding that Valentina
"came out very, very strong."
"She was tiny but very strong….And so it just wound up
being the biggest blessing," Lammert continued. "My girls think it's
the coolest thing ever. I am still literally in disbelief."
Lammert shared she had a healthy pregnancy since finding out
about being pregnant with Valentina until towards the end when she began
experiencing symptoms of pregnancy complications.
"So I was back and forth at the doctor's office,"
she recalled. "They ran some tests to determine preeclampsia, the
beginning stages of it. So I was told to be on bed rest and to watch for any
warning signs…On the 23rd of August, eyesight started to get really blurry..
and that's when I was told to go to the hospital."
At the hospital, Lammert said she and her husband thought
Valentina would be arriving on the 23rd or 24th of August.
"Then it turned into a medical emergency," she
shared. "And then, when midnight hit on the 25th we knew she would be
there on the 25th we just couldn't believe that she was coming. So soon.
Weren't prepared at all."
Due to the complications she endured during her pregnancy,
Lammert said her recovery has been more difficult this time around.
"So I've been required to take it easy, and I don't
normally have high blood pressure, so this is my first time experiencing
that," she said. "I have my doctor's appointment tomorrow for a
two-week appointment for myself, but everything is seeming to go back to normal
for myself already."
As for how their three older children welcomed their newest addition to the family, Lammert said, "They are completely in love with her."
"They are fighting with each other on who gets to hold
her next," she said. "It's been like 'I want to feed her,' 'I want to
burp her after you're finished feeding her,' 'I want to hold her, It's my
turn.' That's what I've been hearing non stop."
Reflecting on her journey with her pregnancy, Lammert
encouraged other moms "to listen to your own body's intuition and advocate
for yourself."
"Because towards the end there, I felt like something
was wrong, and it turns out that there was something wrong that could easily be
dismissed for other things," she said.
Lammert added she also learned that "nothing is
actually in your control."
"But everything is a blessing," she said. "At
the same time, everything that's meant to happen will happen as it's meant to
be."
0 Comments