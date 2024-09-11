World’s ‘most monstrous bodybuilder’ who ate 7 meals a day dead at 36 after suffering heart attack







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A Belarusian man known as the world’s “most monstrous bodybuilder” who ate seven meals a day has died at 36 years old.

Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk d!ed last week but his death was confirmed this Wednesday by the Instagram account @whoisthebestbb.

The athlete reportedly suffered a heart attack at home on September 6 and fell into a coma, the Daily Mail reported, citing Belarusian and Russian media.

His wife, Anna, supposedly performed chest compressions on him while they waited for the ambulance.

“I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died,” the grieving widow told local media.

“I thank everyone for their condolences. It’s very heartwarming to realize that I am not left alone in this world, and so many people have offered me help and support.”

Yefimchyk was dubbed “The Mutant” by the bodybuilding world for his staggering 6-foot, 340-pound frame, Muscle and Fitness reported.

The athlete claimed that he maintained 25-inch biceps through a “mass monster” diet of up to 16,500 calories per day.

His seven daily meals supposedly included over five pounds of steak and more than 100 pieces of sushi.

Yefimchyk did not compete in professional bodybuilding, but shared his workouts online, where he had over 100,000 followers.

Before his death, Yefimchyk claimed he could perform a 600-pound bench press, a 700-pound deadlift, and 700-pound squats.