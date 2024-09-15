Woman replies to a 'life coach' who said marrying highly educated working women is one of the worst decisions a man would ever make
Sunday, September 15, 2024 -A career woman, Iretioluwa Akerele, who has been
married for eight years, gave a befitting reply to a ‘life coach’ who said that
marrying a highly educated woman is one of the worst decisions a man would ever
make.
“I have a PhD in Information
Systems Security. I am the Director at Cybarik. I am a Cybersecurity
Professional. I am a Career Woman. Married for 8 years and counting.
Everybody’s reality is different. Don’t project yours on others," she
wrote.
