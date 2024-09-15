Ballerina MICHAELA DEPRINCE's final Instagram post before her mysterious death just one week after her mother died







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Michaela Mabinty DePrince, 29, who died on Friday, September 13, at the age of 29, left behind a final post on Instagram.

The Sierra Leonean ballerina, who appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and in Beyonce's ‘Lemonade’ music video album, captioned what would be her final post with a hand-gestured peace sign emoji, as she stood dressed in an all-black Nike ensemble.

Also linked to the post is soul-singer Khalid’s song ‘Better’ which features the lyrics: "Nothing feels better than this, nothing feels better."

The dancer’s death comes just one week after her adoptive mother, Elaine ‘Mamma E’ DePrince, also died, with the ballerina’s sister Mia DePrince announcing the family tragedy on her Instagram.

DePrince's family have not yet offered a cause of death for ‘Mamma E’ or the young dancer.