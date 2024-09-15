He spent the first months starving so that his wife and kids could eat - Canadian man says his African colleague regrets moving to Canada







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - A Canadian man, Eric St. Pierre has revealed that his African colleague is regretting moving to Canada because of the country's economic decline.

Eric, who disclosed this in a post on Friday, September 13, said the Nigerian man's wage is only enough to cover his rent and he spent his first months starving so his wife and kids could eat.

“The Canadian economy is getting so bad that even newly landed immigrants are regretting coming here. I work with a Nigerian guy who brought his entire family here for a better life,” he wrote.

"In this case they found that the grass wasn't greener on the other side. Suddenly he realized that his wage was only enough to cover his rent.

"Back home his income was enough to care of the entire family. He spent his first months here starving so his wife and kids could eat. Now his wife needs to work out of necessity instead of focusing on raising their kids.

"Now distraught both him and his wife are regretting coming here. Worst yet they can't afford to return, they spent their life savings to live in Canada.

"Stories like these are all too common thanks to the Liberals morally bankrupt policies. Our economy is literally a ponzi scheme preying on newcomers to artificially inflate real estate and rent prices."