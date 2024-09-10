Woman accused of leaking an audio of DAMA exposing BISHOP KIENGEI speaks and explains the circumstances behind the explosive audio.





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Renowned social media personality, Wairimu Kimani, has broken her silence after she was accused of leaking an explosive audio of JCM church matron Damaris Dama badmouthing Bishop Kiengei and exposing him badly.

Wairimu alleges that the phone conversation she had with Dama was recorded by one of her friends who had visited her.

She had allegedly put her phone on loudspeaker when she was badmouthing Bishop Kiengei with Dama in the presence of her two friends.

One of her friends recorded the conversation without her knowledge.

Wairimu claims she is devastated after being betrayed by her friend who allegedly leaked the audio online.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.