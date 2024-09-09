Full leaked audio of JCM church matron DAMA confirming that Bishop KIENGEI is a drunkard and used to spend 6 days in her house - MP KURURIA was right (LISTEN).





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - A fresh scandal has rocked Bishop Ben Kiengei’s Jesus Compassion Ministry Church (JCM) after an audio of the church matron Damaris Dama badmouthing him leaked.

Dama was gossiping about Kiengei with her friend Wairimu Kimani, a popular social media personality.

She confirmed that Kiengei is a drunkard and also revealed that he used to camp in her house for six days when they had an affair.

“He used to sleep in my house for six days and go to his wife on Sundays,” Dama said.

According to Dama, Kiengei spends the night in a club on Saturdays drinking with friends, and goes to preach to his congregants on Sundays.

At times, he preaches to his followers while intoxicated.

She also confirmed claims by Gatundu North Member of Parliament Njoroge Kururia that Kiengei had come from a woman’s house in Kahawa Sukari on the day he was ordained.

Dama said she is planning to leave JCM church and compared it to a cult.

Listen to the leaked audio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.