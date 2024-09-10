We can’t continue lying to Kenyans anymore – GACHAGUA tells RUTO and Kenya Kwanza leaders as he confirms Kenyans’ worst fears





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed Kenyans' worst fears, suggesting that President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government may have been deceiving the public all along.

This is after he urged them to 'stop the lies' and just work for Kenyans for the good of the country.

Speaking at ACK St.Patrick's Kayole Church, Nairobi County, Gachagua noted that Kenyans are supreme and they deserve to be listened to without discrimination and respected.

The Deputy President noted that Kenyans are very intelligent and they can easily access information stating, "The time for lying to Kenyans is over."

He urged Kenya Kwanza leaders to listen to the views of Kenyans and how they want to be governed instead of forcing some things on them.

"Good leadership is listening to the people, getting their views and aspirations.

"I want to encourage leaders to please, listen to the people and align with their aspirations. Also, be truthful.

"Kenyans are intelligent and can no longer be cheated," Gachagua stated.

"Many people have a problem with me because, for a long time, government people are used to lying to the public, they are not used to the truth.

"Kenyans are very intelligent, you can no longer cheat them, and they know everything.

"The time for lying to Kenyans is over," he added.

