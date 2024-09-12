With Finance Bill 2024 rejected by Gen Zs, only Adani can save JKIA – RUTO’s Gov’t claims after airport workers call off strike





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has maintained that only the Adani Group can help Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) grow and expand.

This comes moments after the aviation workers called off their strike after reaching an agreement with the government over the Adani deal.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the state maintained a partnership with the Adani Group was necessary because of the growing traffic at JKIA.

"JKIA requires urgent expansion due to increasing passenger and cargo traffic, with current numbers exceeding its design capacity," the statement read.

The government anticipates a surge in passengers and cargo at the JKIA in the next 30 years but insists it is impossible to sustain plans to expand the airport without the intervention of a private investor.

Kenya's main airport handles an estimated 8.6 million travellers annually, which is more than its 7.9 million capacity.

The government anticipates the figures could explode in the coming years.

The proposed expansion is estimated to cost over KSh 260 billion - a figure that the Kenya Kwanza government insists is impossible to fund alone, especially after the controversial Finance Bill was tossed out.

Earlier, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura sought to quell an online onslaught from irate Kenyans, saying the Adani deal was in its infancy stages.

For the better part of Wednesday, operations at the JKIA were at a standstill as workers downed their tools in protest of the proposed deal.

Part of the reason aviation workers resorted to industrial action was because of the government's apparent ingenuity over the Adani deal.

