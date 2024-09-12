Forget JKIA, RUTO has reportedly 'sold' KETRACO to Adani Group – Look! Is RUTO selling the country to these ‘terrorists’?





Thursday, September 12, 2024 – As Kenyans continue to protest against President William Ruto’s deal with Adani Group over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) takeover, it has also emerged that Adani is finalizing the process to take over the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (KETRACO).

As a result, City Lawyer Francis Njoroge Wanjiku has issued a demand to KETRACO over the controversial Adani deal.

In the letter, the lawyer has asked KETRACO to make public the particulars of any Private-Public Partnership (PPP) deal with the Adani Group.

"We wish to exercise our right to access to information held within your organization including but not limited to project agreements, financial capacity of the tendering company, the tendering process undertaken, public participation and approval of the Attorney General," Njoroge stated.

According to Njoroge, the demands were prompted by the coy nature of the government in revealing the particulars of the partnership with Adani.

"Apart from the Cabinet's approval, there was no public participation. There is no telling what the deal is about and that is why we want to move to court," he said.

Despite Adani Group's controversial global track record, its subsidiary Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) secured approval for a multimillion-dollar energy transmission project in Kenya.

This move, which was under the Private-Public Partnership (PPP) framework, instantly sparked fear that the government could be opening doors to more than just foreign investment.

