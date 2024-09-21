Wife catches cheating Government official husband outside a hotel and causes a scene that led to him getting fired (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A Government worker has been fired from his job after his wife busted him cheating outside a hotel and the whole thing was caught on camera by a passerby.

In the video, Marcelo Serra, the Conservation and Public Services undersecretary in Brazil, is ambushed by his wife, Gabrielle Kienan, who storms out of her SUV and races up to his car just as he’s about to leave the Praia Grande Hotel in Niterói with another woman riding in the passenger seat.

Gabrielle is clearly angry as she pounds on the driver’s window, then flings open his door.

Serra finally steps out to have a few tense words with his wife of 6 years.

"You ruined my life, you bastard!" the wife yells at him in Portuguese.

The video ends with Gabrielle in full meltdown mode, shouting and even getting into it with a bystander, while Serra backs away in his car to escape.

The viral clip caught the attention of the mayor's office and Serra was swiftly fired.

“The use of official vehicles for personal purposes is expressly prohibited,” the city said in a statement. “The secretariat does not comment on the private lives of its employees.”

No updates on whether his marriage is still intact or the wife has left him.

Watch the video below.