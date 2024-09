Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A man called Gboye has said that a woman can't be loyal to a man, love and submit to him if he doesn't provide for her.

“A woman can't be loyal to you if you watch her suffer or do everything by herself. Not everything is gold-digging. The love of a woman is submission. The love of a man is provision. Provision makes submission easy,” he wrote on Friday.