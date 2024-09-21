ICHUNG'WAH mocks GACHAGUA after he complained of being removed from the State House WhatsApp group





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has continued his diatribe against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he mocked him following his controversial sentiments against President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking in Chepsaita, Uasin Gishu County where he was attending a sports event, Ichung'wah accused Gachagua of playing tribal politics which he claimed had the potential to sow division amongst Kenyans.

He particularly criticised Gachagua for lamenting over his removal from the State House WhatsApp group.

In his cryptic message, the Kikuyu Member of Parliament dismissed Gachagua's allegations, urging him to join alternative WhatsApp groups and stop complaining all the time.

"I am urging all those lamenting that they have been removed from WhatsApp groups, let them join us in the Chepsaita WhatsApp group," Ichung'wah commented.

"Let them join us so that we can stop tribal and divisive politics. This race does not have tribe, age, and even the colour of the skin," he added.

According to Ichung'wah, the broad-based government's WhatsApp group was open to everyone and nobody would be ejected from it regardless of status.

