Why KALONZO MUSYOKA is confident President RUTO won't pull off election rigging in 2027 – Kenya will never be the same again!









Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has exuded confidence that the 2027 General Election would be free and fair.

Speaking at the National Conference on the Finalization of the Electoral Reforms before the 2027 General Elections, Kalonzo stated that the journey to a transparent, accountable, and responsible election process has begun.

The opposition leader attributed the election process to Generation Z (Gen Z) stating that Gen Z’s revolution made sure that Kenya will never be the same again.

He further urged the citizenry to join the revolutionaries to ensure every vote counts and election results are no longer disputed.

“The journey to a more transparent, accountable, and responsible election process has already begun.”

“The Gen Z revolution made sure of that and Kenya will never be the same again.”

“We can today make a deliberate choice to join our revolutionaries and help create a Kenya in which every vote counts and election results are no longer disputed,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader said that the report by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) emphasized the use of technology in elections adding that despite helping increase openness, the use of technology has been a cause of dispute in recent elections.

He further suggested the use of secure, transparent, and tamper-proof technology to protect the integrity of the elections.

Additionally, Kalonzo disclosed that the report also recommended conducting an audit of the electronic voting system to verify its dependability and accountability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST