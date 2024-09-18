Exposed: How rogue managers at Kiamokama Tea Factory steal ready-made tea at night and hide it in a pit near the factory toilets before smuggling it out on weekends (PHOTO).





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Serious allegations have emerged against the unit manager and the service coordinator at Kiamokama Tea Factory.

Reports indicate that the two managers are involved in the theft of ready-made tea, including PF1, BP1 and dust 1.

It is claimed that the two argue the tea is over-fired and thus discarded into a pit near the factory toilets but sources reveal that “at night and on weekends a Probox comes into the factory and is loaded with the same ready-made tea.

”This massive theft has caused substantial financial losses for local farmers.

The situation is aggravated by the factory's decision to declare a bonus of only Ksh 20 per kilo for the upcoming October payout, which, according to the source, is “the lowest in the west of Rift.”

The pit where the tea is reportedly discarded is described as a “health hazard” with complaints that it is “near the factory toilets and is being urinated on and all kinds of dirt are thrown in.

"Hello Cyprian. Two managers at the factory, Mr. Zephaniah Miano, the Factory Unit Manager, and Nickson Okumu, the Factory Service Coordinator, have been involved in stealing the factory’s ready-made tea (Majani) including PF1, BP1, and Dust 1.

“They claim that the ready-made tea is over-fired and thus discarded into a pit.

“However, at night and on weekends, a Probox comes to the factory and is loaded with this tea.

“This theft has caused farmers to lose millions, and now the factory is declaring a KSh 20 per kilo bonus in October, the lowest in the West of Rift.

“Mr. Zephaniah Miano previously looted Kiamokama Tea Factory and was chased out by farmers.

“The pit where the tea is discarded is near the factory toilets and is contaminated with urine and other waste, posing serious health risks for consumers who might buy this smuggled ready-made tea.

“That photo taken where the claimed over-fired tea is thrown into.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.