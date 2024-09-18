RAILA’s man FRED OKANGO reveals why GACHAGUA is unwanted in RUTO’s Government – You won’t believe this





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Azimio Spokesperson Fredrick Okango has highlighted some of the reasons why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is becoming isolated in President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking during an interview, Okango gave six reasons why Gachagua looks like an unwanted man in Kenya Kwanza.

According to Okango, the tension in the ruling UDA is one of the reasons why the second in command is slowly being isolated.

He noted that there has been public discontent with how Gachagua has been conducting himself, right from the time he stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration is a government of shares, and only shareholders would be given priority.

Okango went ahead to state that the high cost of living has also contributed to Gachagua’s discomfort with the government.

The former Thirdway Alliance secretary-general argued that as a principal assistant to the president, Gachagua has failed to help the Head of State lower the cost of living.

Moreover, Okango noted that Gachagua is feeling threatened by the broad-based government Ruto has formed with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, which according to him makes the DP do some things that are putting him at loggerheads with some of his allies.

Okango further argued that when a section of Mt Kenya MPs endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their intermediary between the people and the government while Gachagua, the kingpin of Mt. Kenya was present, it indicated a strained relationship with his allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST