RAILA’s man FRED OKANGO reveals why GACHAGUA is unwanted in RUTO’s Government – You won’t believe this

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Azimio Spokesperson Fredrick Okango has highlighted some of the reasons why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is becoming isolated in President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.
Speaking during an interview,
Okango gave six reasons why Gachagua looks like an unwanted man in Kenya
Kwanza.
According to Okango, the tension
in the ruling UDA is one of the reasons why the second in command is slowly
being isolated.
He noted that there has been
public discontent with how Gachagua has been conducting himself, right from the
time he stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration is a government of shares,
and only shareholders would be given priority.
Okango went ahead to state that
the high cost of living has also contributed to Gachagua’s discomfort with the
government.
The former Thirdway Alliance
secretary-general argued that as a principal assistant to the president,
Gachagua has failed to help the Head of State lower the cost of living.
Moreover, Okango noted that
Gachagua is feeling threatened by the broad-based government Ruto has formed
with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, which according to him makes the DP do
some things that are putting him at loggerheads with some of his allies.
Okango further argued that when
a section of Mt Kenya MPs endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki
as their intermediary between the people and the government while Gachagua, the
kingpin of Mt. Kenya was present, it indicated a strained relationship with his
allies.
