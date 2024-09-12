Where detectives smoked notorious conwoman PASSY MA TRAVOR out of hiding after conning gullible Kenyans Ksh 350 Million





Friday, September 13, 2024 - A joint team of detectives drawn from DCI headquarters and their Kasarani counterparts have arrested Pascaline Peter, the main suspect accused of fleecing unsuspecting members of the public hundreds of millions of shillings under the guise of investing money for substantial returns from her real estate firm- Pafrim Investments Ltd.

Pascaline alias Passy Ma Trevor is alleged to have gone into hiding after carting away approximately Kshs 350 million from her victims leaving them counting huge losses.

In a well-orchestrated scheme that involved convincing victims to deposit large sums of money into four different bank accounts across Equity Bank, Coop Bank, Stanbic Bank, and Kingdom Bank, with a promise of up to 30% monthly interest, Passy Ma Trevor also falsely claimed she was running a successful real estate company that she used as bait but once payments were made, she switched off her mobile phone and went into hiding.

Learning that Passy had tricked them into joining a Ponzi scheme that had cost them an arm and a leg, the affected individuals teamed up and filed their complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who launched investigations leading to her being smoked out from her hideout in Kantafu, Machakos County.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the 36-year-old lady who displayed opulence across her social media outlets managed to defraud over 200 individuals, with 106 formal complaints already filed against her.

As the investigation continues, detectives are working tirelessly to gather watertight evidence to enable her prosecution and urge the public to remain vigilant and cautious of similar fraudulent schemes to avoid further financial losses in the hands of such individuals or companies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.