Notorious scammers who impersonated a Cabinet Secretary and defrauded victims arrested again after running a scam targeting County First Ladies (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Detectives drawn from the Nairobi Regional Headquarters have arrested two suspects; Erick Okinda Blessings alias DJ and Derick Indimuli Barasa who are believed to be the faces behind the use of stolen prominent individuals' photos to create fake profiles on WhatsApp and thereafter using them to commit crimes.

In one such case reported by a female Nairobi resident, the two used her photograph to create multiple fake WhatsApp profiles before embarking on a scamming spree while impersonating her.

In their scheme, the suspects pooled mobile numbers belonging to various county 1st ladies, to whom they then sent messages alleging to have influence over some upcoming tenders provided they got kickbacks upfront.

Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives commenced investigations leading to the arrest of Erick Okinda at Utawala Estate, in whose premises were found two sim cards registered in fictitious names similar to the ones used in the scam under investigation.

After a brief interrogation and in the company of the first suspect, the hawkshaws proceeded to the Nairobi Central Business District where they nabbed Derrick Indimuli who was found with several pre-registered sim cards believed to have been fashioned for use to commit criminal activities.

A scan of police records revealed that the two had previously been arrested for a similar crime where they had personated a Cabinet Secretary, indicating that the duo may be involved in such multiple crimes.

As detectives process the two chiselers for arraignment, members of the public are advised to remain alert and to always undertake due diligence as the use of stolen identities is on the rise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.