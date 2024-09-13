Bet on the Weekend’s Top 3 Matches & Enjoy a 2nd-Deposit PariPesa Bonus!

Looking to make the most of your bets this weekend? Dive into the action with our exclusive second-deposit PariPesa bonus and place your wagers on some of the most exciting matches. From the high-stakes north London derby to La Liga's top clash between Girona and Barcelona, and a thrilling encounter in San Sebastián, we’ve got all the insights you need to make informed bets. Here’s what you need to know about each matchup and the best betting picks for a successful weekend.

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur aim to turn around their uneven start to the new Premier League season with a victory in the north London derby against Arsenal. Ange Postecoglou’s team has shown mixed form in August, with one win, one draw, and one loss. Last year, the coach began forming the core of his squad, delivering entertaining football that thrilled fans and neutrals alike, however, Spurs now need to become more consistent and solid. The last time they defeated Arsenal was back in 2022, and we expect their winless streak in the north London derby to continue.

The Gunners travel to the North London Stadium looking to get back on track after dropping valuable points in a home draw against Brighton before the international break. Spurs won’t make things easy, and without Declan Rice, who was sent off at the Emirates with a second yellow card, players like Thomas Partey and Martin Ødegaard will need to do their best to help Arsenal secure all three points. If the visitors stick to a straightforward game plan, they should still have enough quality to overcome Spurs, even with their missing key midfielder.

Possible picks:

☑️ Arsenal To Win - 2.22

☑️ Arsenal Over 1.5 - 1.89

☑️ Both Teams To Score - 1.49

Girona vs Barcelona

Fifth-placed Girona will face off against league leaders Barcelona in the fifth tour of the current La Liga season, aiming to replicate their strong form from last year, while Barcelona seeks to reclaim the league title from Real Madrid. Girona comes into this match after a mixed start to the campaign. They began with a draw against Betis, followed by a 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid and wins against Osasuna and Sevilla where they scored six goals without conceding none. However, there’s no doubt it will be tough for them to face Barcelona, who are eager for revenge after two losses to Girona last season.

Barca have made an impressive start to the season under their new manager, Hansi Flick. They won their first three matches with identical 2-1 scores against Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, and Rayo Vallecano, and then defeated Real Valladolid 7-0 in their most recent game. This solid early-season performance could be key to setting them apart from other title contenders. Flick appears to have already discovered the ideal lineup, with a superb team selection in each of their four games so far. Let's dare to predict that Barcelona will continue their winning streak.

Possible picks:

☑️ Barcelona To Win - 1.83

☑️ Over 3 - 1.78

☑️ Lamine Yamal To Score At Any Time - 3.60

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid are expected to secure a victory when they travel to San Sebastián to face a struggling Real Sociedad at Anoeta. Carlo Ancelotti's team is still unbeaten in La Liga this season, although they have yet to win an away game from the home. Saturday might be the day for a change, as Real Sociedad are in poor form and dealing with injury issues in their attack. The San Sebastián side lost both of their home matches at the start of the season, 1-2 against Rayo Vallecano and 1-2 against Alavés, so their game against the capital team is set to be especially challenging.

Real Madrid have kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 La Liga matches, and given their opponents' attacking problems, it's hard to imagine that Real Sociedad will score many goals. It would be surprising, considering they managed only one shot and one touch in the opponent’s box, with a final xG of 0.02, during their most recent match against Getafe. In this match, let's predict a win for Mbappé and Co.

Possible picks:

☑️ Real M To Win - 1.72

☑️ Under 2.5 - 1.86

☑️ Kyllian Mbappe To Score - 2.40