When NATEMBEYA calls for LUHYA unity, he is regarded as a hero, but when I call for MT KENYA unity, I am labelled a tribal bigot – GACHAGUA cries out





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praised Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for advocating Luhya unity.

During the burial of former NACADA CEO Victor Okioma in Kiminini on Friday, Gachagua praised Natembeya's efforts and questioned why he is labeled a tribalist for promoting unity in the Mt. Kenya region.

Gachagua lamented that his calls for unity in the Mt. Kenya region are often met with accusations of tribalism, contrasting this with the reception given to leaders from other parts of the country like Natembeya.

He questioned if there was one law for the Mt Kenya region and another for the rest of Kenyans.

"When I talk about unity in my region, people immediately label me a tribalist.

"I don't understand the criteria, because hasn’t Natembeya called for the people of Western to unite?

"I haven't heard anyone accuse him of tribalism.

"But when I, from the mountain region, say the people of the mountain should unite, suddenly it’s, “Tribalist! Tribalist!”

"Are there different sets of laws for Kenya?

"Do you want the mountain to unite or not," Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST