JOHO ‘ameanza ile kitu’ as OMTATAH catches him red-handed trying to scam Kenyans through fake projects – Look!





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has been caught red-handed trying to scam Kenyans through fake projects.

This is after Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah moved to the High Court to block Joho from re-tendering a multi-million-shilling fish project that was completed during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's era.

Justice Olga Sewe issued a temporary order restraining the Cabinet Secretary and other State officials from awarding any contracts on re-advertisement for works at the multi-million Liwatoni Fresh and Frozen Fish Processing Plant in Mombasa County.

Omtatah in his petition argued that the CS planned to re-advertise the tender for the proposed completion works of a fisheries plant by the State in Mombasa County.

The Busia Senator argues the project is already completed and has been ready for operations, and wondered why Joho wants to waste taxpayers’ money redoing the project again.

According to Omtatah, the re-advertisement of the completed project is a scheme to hoodwink Kenyans and make away with colossal amounts of public money.

The Busia Senator revealed that the plant is operational and thus does not require further procurement processes or contract award.

Uhuru Kenyatta officially launched the Liwatoni plant in August 2022. The fishing plant cost the government Ksh1.2 billion and has so far created 3,000 jobs since it began operations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST