JOHO ‘ameanza ile kitu’ as OMTATAH catches him red-handed trying to scam Kenyans through fake projects – Look!

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has been caught red-handed trying to scam Kenyans through fake projects.
This is after Busia Senator and
Activist Okiya Omtatah moved to the High Court to block Joho from
re-tendering a multi-million-shilling fish project that was completed during
former President Uhuru Kenyatta's era.
Justice Olga Sewe issued a
temporary order restraining the Cabinet Secretary and other State officials
from awarding any contracts on re-advertisement for works at the multi-million
Liwatoni Fresh and Frozen Fish Processing Plant in Mombasa County.
Omtatah in his petition argued
that the CS planned to re-advertise the tender for the proposed completion
works of a fisheries plant by the State in Mombasa County.
The Busia Senator argues the
project is already completed and has been ready for operations, and wondered
why Joho wants to waste taxpayers’ money redoing the project again.
According to Omtatah, the re-advertisement of the completed project is a scheme to hoodwink Kenyans and
make away with colossal amounts of public money.
The Busia Senator revealed that
the plant is operational and thus does not require further procurement
processes or contract award.
Uhuru Kenyatta officially
launched the Liwatoni plant in August 2022. The fishing plant cost the
government Ksh1.2 billion and has so far created 3,000 jobs since it began
operations.
