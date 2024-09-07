Is RUTO scared of MORARA KEBASO for exposing his lies? – Look! No wonder he was forced to cancel his Mt. Kenya tour momentarily





Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Lawyer David Morara Kebaso canceled his planned tour to the Mt Kenya region to inspect stalled government projects at the last minute.

In a statement, Morara said he was forced to cancel the tour due to security reasons.

He claimed to have received a tip-off that his tour, which was due to start on Friday, would be infiltrated by government agents.

Morara mentioned that he will announce his next move later.

“Due to security reasons, I have cancelled my Mount Kenya tour of stalled projects where money has been stolen.

"The tour was to start on Friday morning. Intelligence briefs reaching me indicate serious infiltration by state operatives by persons coming as well-wishers and persons of goodwill.

"I will announce the next move,” said Morara.

The lawyer has gained popularity among Kenyans after embarking on nationwide tours to inspect government projects and reveal their condition.

Morara also makes unique content by replicating President Willian Ruto’s outlook and mannerisms.

He wears Kaunda suits and he makes his videos on top of cars, which is one of President Ruto's signature moves.

On Wednesday, Morara announced he has acquired a modified Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX and a state-of-the-art public address system for his nationwide civic education campaign thanks to overwhelming support from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST