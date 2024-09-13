When HASSAN MUGAMBI and his baby mama NASIBO KABALE, a former NTV reporter, were in love - She now lives in a shanty and begs to survive (VIDEO).


Friday, September 13, 2024 - Former NTV reporter Nasibo Kabale was at one time dating renowned media personality Hassan Mugambi, who resigned from Citizen TV after getting a plum job in the Ministry of Defence.

Nasibo’s affair with Mugambi resulted in the birth of a daughter.

However, Mugambi took away their daughter after Nasibo fell into depression and left her to languish in the streets.

Nasibo lives in the streets even as Mugambi enjoys the finer things in life, thanks to his proximity to power.

Below are videos of Nasibo and Hassan Mugambi when they were dating.

