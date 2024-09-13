SHOCK as it emerges that Saboti MP, CALEB AMISI, ran away from his matrimonial home after his wife, WHITNEY SANG, almost stabbed him to death after she caught him cheating.





Friday, September 13, 2024 - A lady took to social media and exposed Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi’s marital woes to the public, revealing that he is a survivor of domestic abuse.

The vocal MP was reportedly almost stabbed to death by his wife Whitney Sang after she caught him cheating, prompting him to run away from his matrimonial home.

Amisi went to rent a house in Karen after leaving his matrimonial home, following the assault incident that almost claimed his life.

Caleb Amisi got married to Whitney 8 years ago in a colourful Kalenjin traditional wedding ceremony known as Koito.

The ceremony hit village headlines after he paraded 60 fuel guzzlers.

Speaking about the traditional wedding back then, Amisi bragged that he spent close to Ksh 13 million to plan the event.

However, his marriage was marred with cheating allegations, with reports now indicating that they live apart.

In 2022, an Instagram slay queen leaked a photo in an apartment with the MP having a good time.

It later emerged that he was funding her lavish lifestyle.

