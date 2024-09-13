Kenyans shocked after it emerged that Former NTV reporter NASIBO KABALE is living in the streets - Her baby daddy is HASSAN MUGAMBI, a prominent media personality but he abandoned her (VIDEO).





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Former NTV reporter Nasibo Kabale is languishing in the streets after falling into depression.

Videos circulating on social media show the once high-flying health reporter barefoot with unkempt hair as she narrated her ordeal as a journalist before resorting to living in the murky street corridors.

During the interview, the journalist explained that she uses a knife to protect herself against any potential threats while sleeping inside her ramshackle.

“Here you must sleep with a knife beside you because anyone can come at night and attack you,” Nasibo narrated.

Nasibo came into the limelight in 2020 following her detailed and insightful coverage of the Coronavirus disease.

She was reportedly diagnosed with depression while working as a health reporter at Nation Media Group.

She was later admitted to the Chiromo Hospital where she underwent a series of treatments.

She then resigned from her job when her mental health deteriorated.

Nasibo revealed her expertise in journalism landed her several opportunities, including working for the Nation Media Group and the Standard Media Group.

She was categorical that she never struggled to land a job.

“I never applied for a job, the employers just admired my effort and granted me chances at their companies. I left Nation Media because of depression but at Standard Group, I quit because of a meager pay,” she revealed.

She now survives by begging from well-wishers in the streets.

Nasibo has a daughter with former Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi, who landed a lucrative job in the Ministry of Defence.

However, Mugambi abandoned her and took away their daughter.

Watch the heartbreaking video of the former NTV reporter.

Life really can take a different turn.. correct me if I’m wrong but I believe her name is Nasibo kabale, a former Nation media health reporter. She needs your help take a look at her story. Video credit: Donwilsonofficial

Share widely pic.twitter.com/yD8pffsXqi — Kenyan Tales 🇰🇪 (@kuria_ngari) September 12, 2024

