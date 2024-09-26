We will not sit and watch RUTO and RAILA impeach GACHAGUA – KALONZO and WAMALWA vow to stand in the DP’s corner





Thursday, September 26, 2024 – As President William Ruto and his allies prepare to table a motion of impeachment against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the second in command has received support from unlikely quarters.

This is after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa pledged their support to Gachagua, saying they will never let Ruto and Raila Odinga have their way.

While speaking during the Memorial Service of the Hillside Endarasha Academy Fire victims, Kalonzo assured the deputy president that he would not stay silent while a section of politicians attempted to impeach him.

The former Vice President believes now is the high time for Kenyans to remain united and avoid falling prey to schemers planning to divide the country.

“We have a nation to model together. I never liked pretence, there is tension in this country. Political tension. When the moment comes, we will always be there for the people of Nyeri,” Kalonzo stated.

“The country is bigger than all of us. Respect is vital in this country,” he added.

While reiterating his stance, the Azimio principal called on the deputy president to stand firm on his decision despite the lack of respect for him by some of the politicians.

Kalonzo's sentiments were echoed by Wamalwa who also assured support for DP Gachagua.

While commenting on the matter, Wamalwa called on the deputy president to stand firm on his decision.

“Those planning to burn the mountain, I want to tell them that this mountain has friends. If you seek Kalonzo here, he is the friend of the mountain just like me,” Wamalwa said.

"I told Gachagua that there is a plan to split the Mt Kenya region. If the day comes and the mountain calls upon us, we will stand with you. You will not walk alone."

