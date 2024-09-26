RAILA ODINGA’s man tells Kikuyus that they didn't elect GACHAGUA DP, he was selected by RUTO – Your votes didn’t make him Deputy President!





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged the Mt. Kenya electorate to refrain from claiming they elected President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the last presidential election.

The Mt. Kenya electorate has argued that since Gachagua is facing impeachment, both he and President Ruto should be impeached together, as they were elected as a team.

But in a post on X on Wednesday, Raila Odinga‘s spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua said it was only Ruto who was elected by the people in the 2022 presidential election.

Mutua said Gachagua was not elected but selected by Ruto.

“The Deputy President is SELECTED, not ELECTED.

"The office is SELECTIVE, not ELECTIVE.

"The presidential candidate SELECTS his DP running mate.

"The people don’t ELECT the DP. Anyone who thinks otherwise should see me for a free Constitutional Law 101 lesson,” Mutua wrote on his X.

