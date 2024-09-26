It was a long con as it emerges that RUTO’s son, NICK, is the one representing Adani Holdings in the JKIA takeover deal – Look!

Thursday, September 26, 2024 – While President William Ruto has kept Kenyans focused on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment talks, his son, Nick, has been quietly securing billion-shilling deals at their expense.
This is after it merged that
Lawyer Nick Ruto is the one representing the rogue company by the name Adani Holdings
as its lawyer in the controversial deal to take over Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport (JKIA).
Nick Ruto was controversially
hired by Dentons, Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, the law firm that is
defending Adani Airports Holdings in the lawsuit contesting its takeover bid
for JKIA.
Safaricom board chair Adil
Khawaja is the managing partner at the law firm. He has been Ruto’s friend for
over 30 years and he has accompanied the head of state on several foreign
visits.
Khawaja defended Nick's
appointment, claiming that he was employed in a fair recruitment process.
"I didn't even know that he
(Nick) had applied. We receive thousands of applications each year, and he was
one of the applicants. He went through the process and was selected,"
Khawaja stated.
Ruto’s government is leasing
JKIA to the Adani group for 30 years for Ksh 238 Billion amid uproar from the
public.
Suppose that Nick Ruto and his
company are paid only 0.1 percent of the contract as legal fees, that's a cool
Ksh238 million, which is equivalent to salaries for 4 MPs for for 5 years.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
