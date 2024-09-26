It was a long con as it emerges that RUTO’s son, NICK, is the one representing Adani Holdings in the JKIA takeover deal – Look!





Thursday, September 26, 2024 – While President William Ruto has kept Kenyans focused on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment talks, his son, Nick, has been quietly securing billion-shilling deals at their expense.

This is after it merged that Lawyer Nick Ruto is the one representing the rogue company by the name Adani Holdings as its lawyer in the controversial deal to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Nick Ruto was controversially hired by Dentons, Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, the law firm that is defending Adani Airports Holdings in the lawsuit contesting its takeover bid for JKIA.

Safaricom board chair Adil Khawaja is the managing partner at the law firm. He has been Ruto’s friend for over 30 years and he has accompanied the head of state on several foreign visits.

Khawaja defended Nick's appointment, claiming that he was employed in a fair recruitment process.

"I didn't even know that he (Nick) had applied. We receive thousands of applications each year, and he was one of the applicants. He went through the process and was selected," Khawaja stated.

Ruto’s government is leasing JKIA to the Adani group for 30 years for Ksh 238 Billion amid uproar from the public.

Suppose that Nick Ruto and his company are paid only 0.1 percent of the contract as legal fees, that's a cool Ksh238 million, which is equivalent to salaries for 4 MPs for for 5 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST