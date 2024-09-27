We will not only impeach you, we will make sure you go to jail as well – RUTO’s man OSCAR SUDI tells GACHAGUA





Friday, September 27, 2024 – President William Ruto’s ally Oscar Sudi has rebuked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for attacking the President.

This is after Gachagua blasted Ruto, accusing him of using security agents to harass and intimidate him and his allies.

This follows the DCI's move to charge two MPs close to him, James Gakuya of Embakasi North and Benjamin Gathiru of Embakasi Central, with treason over their involvement in violent demonstrations that rocked the country in June.

Gachagua claims that the charges are part of a wider plot aimed at discrediting him and setting the stage for his impeachment.

“This evil scheme is to associate them with violent demonstrations, in a futile attempt to soil my name,” he stated on social media.

According to Gachagua, the alleged harassment has been ongoing for the past two months, with his staff and supporters also facing pressure.

However, in a statement on his X account, Sudi, who is also the Kapsaret MP, stated that Gachagua belongs in jail for using his allies to fund Ge Z protests.

He accused Gachagua of hypocrisy and stirring tribal sentiments for personal gain.

“Young people were killed in the streets and those jailed are a result of the money you poured to sponsor demos,” Sudi wrote.

He didn’t mince words, adding, “Save for the respect we have for your office, you belong in jail.”

He further accused the DP of hiding behind tribalism and pretending to fight for the Mt. Kenya region while advancing his own selfish political agenda.

“Don’t hide your ill intentions by attempting to box Mt. Kenya people into a tribal cocoon,” Sudi declared, calling Gachagua’s actions “shameful.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST