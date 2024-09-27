We will not only impeach you, we will make sure you go to jail as well – RUTO’s man OSCAR SUDI tells GACHAGUA

Friday, September 27, 2024 – President William Ruto’s ally Oscar Sudi has rebuked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for attacking the President.
This is after Gachagua blasted
Ruto, accusing him of using security agents to harass and intimidate him and
his allies.
This follows the DCI's move to
charge two MPs close to him, James Gakuya of Embakasi North and Benjamin
Gathiru of Embakasi Central, with treason over their involvement in violent
demonstrations that rocked the country in June.
Gachagua claims that the charges
are part of a wider plot aimed at discrediting him and setting the stage for
his impeachment.
“This evil scheme is to
associate them with violent demonstrations, in a futile attempt to soil my
name,” he stated on social media.
According to Gachagua, the
alleged harassment has been ongoing for the past two months, with his staff and
supporters also facing pressure.
However, in a statement on his X
account, Sudi, who is also the Kapsaret MP, stated that Gachagua belongs in
jail for using his allies to fund Ge Z protests.
He accused Gachagua of
hypocrisy and stirring tribal sentiments for personal gain.
“Young people were killed in the
streets and those jailed are a result of the money you poured to sponsor
demos,” Sudi wrote.
He didn’t mince words, adding,
“Save for the respect we have for your office, you belong in jail.”
He further accused the DP of
hiding behind tribalism and pretending to fight for the Mt. Kenya region while
advancing his own selfish political agenda.
“Don’t hide your ill intentions
by attempting to box Mt. Kenya people into a tribal cocoon,” Sudi declared,
calling Gachagua’s actions “shameful.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
