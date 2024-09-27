Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA’s bodyguard on the spot for masquerading as an NIS officer and conning job seekers (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 27, 2024 - An administration police officer assigned to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is defrauding job seekers by falsely claiming he can secure them government jobs.

The rogue officer identified as Vitalis Okodoi masquerades as a National Intelligence Officer (NIS) while luring his victims.

He approached one of the victims and lied to him that he could secure him a job at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

He asked for Ksh 150,000 from Nick Mogaka in order to help him secure a slot at the government agency.

Nick has so far sent Ksh 96,000 hoping to get the job, only for the officer to block him.

He has tried to reach out to him in vain after he blocked all communication channels.

See photos of the con police officer who is assigned to Sakaja.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.