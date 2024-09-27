After orchestrating the ‘sale’ of JKIA to Adani, MURKOMEN now wants to ‘sell’ Kasarani and Nyayo stadia among others to private investors - Look

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is considering leasing Nyayo and Kasarani stadia to private investors, similar to his approach with the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
This is after he proposed the leasing of the facilities to private
investors as a way to end the issue of stadium development and maintenance in
the country.
While appearing before the National Assembly, Murkomen said
Public-Private Partnership (PPP) was the way to go since there is currently no
budgetary allocation towards developing stadiums.
While sharing his reports on the progress of different stadiums
across the country, the CS disclosed that there were consultations with the
Council of Governors on the possibility of collaborating with the private
sector to maintain the newly- constructed stadiums and complete stalled
projects.
"We are reviewing the sports policy to know how best the
private sector can improve stadiums," he said.
According to the CS, since the government was struggling with
budgetary allocations, the most plausible way to keep stadiums in peak
condition would be to surrender them to private investors.
Murkomen cited England as a classic example, noting how the only
state-owned stadium was the famous Wembley, which mainly hosts international
matches and cup finals.
"I think the government should not be owning stadia,"
he added. "All over the world, the government doesn't own stadiums
because it is an unnecessary burden on the taxpayer."
Murkomen added that the Ministry was reviewing was exploring
ways of collaborating with the private sector to enable them to construct
modern infrastructure.
