We knew RUTO would turn against GACHAGUA because UHURU warned us but we didn’t listen – Nyeri governor confesses





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga is now regretting his decision to support President William Ruto’s presidential bid in the 2022 General Election.

This follows the dramatic turn of events where President William Ruto has allegedly turned against his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, pushing for his impeachment.

During an interview, Kahiga confessed that as Mt. Kenya leaders, they knew that Ruto would turn against them one day because former President and Mt. Kenya kingpin Uhuru Kenyatta had warned them.

According to the Nyeri governor, Uhuru had already warned them of the implications of voting for President Ruto in the 2022 General Elections but they didn’t listen.

Despite this warning, Kahiga said Mt. Kenya decided to back Ruto in order to repay the political debt owed to the current Head of State whose support was key in ensuring Uhuru was elected both in 2013 and 2017.

This decision, he said, was mostly warranted by Uhuru’s failure to explain the reasoning behind his fallout with Ruto and why he endorsed Raila in 2022.

Even though Uhuru had promised Mt. Kenya politicians that he would tell them what led to the fallout, Kahiga said that he ultimately left office without revealing what transpired.

The current atmosphere in Kenya eerily mirrors events leading up to the 2022 general elections when Uhuru called a truce with ODM Leader Raila Odinga to sideline Ruto. This time, the same script is being used to sideline Gachagua.

It remains to be seen if an impeachment motion will be tabled against Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST