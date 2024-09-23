We got laughed at, insulted and disowned - Man writes as he celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary







Monday, September 23, 2024 - A man called Shamseddin Giwa has recalled the challenges he and his wife, Latifat faced in order to be together.

The marriage therapist disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, September 23 when he celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The childhood friends are blessed with four children.

According to Giwa, they were mocked and insulted while he was disowned by his family but they stood together, showcasing the love, strength and resilience that would define their marriage of 23 years.

“We were just two young people looking to be together, we could not have imagined how much we’d need to fight to get what we wanted,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

To be together, we got laughed at, we got insulted, I got disowned. Day in and day out, we were reminded of things we wished we could enjoy, basic things like visits to loved ones, but could not because of naysayers, some of which unfortunately were family and so called friends.

So, when humans did what humans do, we went to our Creator, The Most Beneficent, Most Merciful…and He strengthened us.

There were so many days I’d lock myself up and cry alone because I still had a young family waiting for me to come and be there for them. So many times I’d ask why and wonder why it needed be that difficult to get things that could be free.

I’m sure Latifat Shamseddin-Giwa went through hers too because I’d have to set aside mine and try to be there for her, reassuring her I was and still am worth her sacrifice.

The favourite princess of an amazing man who gave up all the pamper and glam to try and build with me, a controversial young man just starting out.

So, what could have been worth going through all the above? This journey has been more than worth it and darling, I will go on it with you again without hesitation.

You have stood by me in ways nobody could have. This particular year came with the loss of a house and the need to move and begin again from scratch.

"Through the rebuilding process that I struggled with, you reminded me why you are worth it all, being the one I ran to when I was afraid. You’d say “don’t worry, we’ll be fine in shaa Allaah”, and we have been fine, helping me to believe what’s left to be done, even now, will still be done in shaa Allaah.

People see the therapist, nobody knows I am able to be there to take their cases on because I have you walking the journey with me.

Happy anniversary my darling, You are a favour of my Lord I cannot deny.