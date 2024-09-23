Prophet arrested during service for allegedly kissing congregant







Monday, September 23, 2024 - A prophet, Timothy Michael, of the new generation church in Zimbabwe, was arrested on Saturday, September 21, during a church service for allegedly kissing a female member of his congregation without her consent.

The dramatic arrest left his followers stunned, as some initially believed it was a staged act or part of his sermon.

Prophet Timothy Michael is likely to face charges of sexual abuse following the incident. When contacted by H-Metro, Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera stated that he had not yet received a report on the arrest. However, a senior church member, Vongai Jowo, confirmed the arrest, declining to provide further details.

Sources familiar with the situation alleged that this was not an isolated incident, alleging that the prophet had a history of inappropriate behaviour towards female congregants.