Prophet arrested during service for allegedly kissing congregant

Monday, September 23, 2024 - A prophet, Timothy Michael, of the new generation church in Zimbabwe, was arrested on Saturday, September 21, during a church service for allegedly kissing a female member of his congregation without her consent.
The dramatic arrest left his followers stunned, as some
initially believed it was a staged act or part of his sermon.
Prophet Timothy Michael is likely to face charges of sexual
abuse following the incident. When contacted by H-Metro, Mashonaland West
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera stated that he had not yet
received a report on the arrest. However, a senior church member, Vongai Jowo,
confirmed the arrest, declining to provide further details.
Sources familiar with the situation alleged that this was
not an isolated incident, alleging that the prophet had a history of
inappropriate behaviour towards female congregants.
0 Comments