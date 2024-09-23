AUGUST ALSINA hints at his career being stalled by people in the industry after fans ask why he hasn't been making new music

Monday, September 23, 2024 - August Alsina has reacted to questions about his absence from the music scene.
Fans on X were curious about his sudden silence and
the “No Love” singer, who once enjoyed a string of major hits, hinted
at a series of obstacles that may have derailed his career.
He wrote to one curious X user: “One day it’ll be revealed
the diabolical level of doxxing, railroading, stonewalling, road blocking, gas
lighting & betrayal that goes on behind the scenes within this industry.
Abuse of power, all in the name of up-keeping facades, promotion of lies and
illusions; While simultaneously hiding hands to make it look as though you’re
fighting an invisible boogey-man. In this industry there is no HR to report
this kind of behavior to. BUT GOD has never slept on my prayers or report.”
Alsina’s career turmoil may partly be linked to his highly publicized relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, which she famously termed an “entanglement.”
0 Comments