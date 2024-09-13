MATHIOYA’s EDWIN MUGO and BETTY MAINA are the only MURANG’A MPs who denounced GACHAGUA – NDINDI NYORO refused!!





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina were the only lawmakers from Murang'a County who attended the Nyahururu meeting to denounce Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the Mt. Kenya region's political kingpin.

Mugo and Maina were among 69 Mt Kenya MPs who denounced Gachagua and declared Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the region’s kingpin.

Kandara MP Chege Njuguna, Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, Kigumo MP Joseph Kamau, Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, and Kangema MP Peter Irungu refused to denounce Gachagua, fearing backlash from their electorate.

Gachagua commands a cult-like following in Murang'a County, and according to reliable sources, the MPs feared they might lose their seats in 2027 if they were perceived as opposing him.

President William Ruto is reportedly the force behind the endorsement of Kithure Kindiki as the Mt. Kenya region's political kingpin.

