Shock as it emerges that former presidential candidate ABDUBA DIDA is now a convict languishing in a U.S. prison – You won’t believe what he was arrested for





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – The story of former Presidential candidate Mwalimu Mohamed Abduba Dida took an unexpected turn after it emerged that he is now a convict languishing in a U.S. prison.

Dida is currently serving a seven-year sentence in a U.S. prison, specifically the Big Muddy Correctional Center in Illinois.

This is after he was arrested and charged with stalking and intimidating an unidentified individual in the U.S.

Sentenced on November 18, 2022, Dida’s imprisonment has raised eyebrows both in Kenya and abroad.

Few could have predicted such a fall from grace for the man who once pledged to lead Kenya with integrity and sincerity.

Dida, once a symbol of moral integrity and a fresh political voice in Kenya's presidential race, now faces a sharp fall from grace to grass.

His imprisonment in the U.S. reveals the complexity of his personal struggles, contrasting sharply with the idealistic platform he once stood on.

His legal troubles began in McLean County, Illinois, where he was found guilty of two counts—stalking and transmitting threats, as well as aggravated stalking and violating a restraining order.

These charges resulted in two separate sentences: two years for the first offense and seven years for the second.

Dida's release is tentatively scheduled for April 2029.

