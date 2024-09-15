We are ready to respond to any terror threat in Kenya – Kenya Police tells U.S. Embassy after terror alert





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - The National Police Service (NPS) has stated that it is prepared to respond to any terrorist threat following the terror alert issued by the United States Embassy on Friday.

According to the embassy, terrorists may target locations that are highly frequented by their citizens and other foreigners, including tourists in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

"The US Embassy in Nairobi reminds US citizens in Kenya that they should exercise increased caution due to the risks of terrorism and kidnapping.

"Locations frequented by US citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be targets to terrorists," the alert reads.

Reacting to the alert, The NPS said that it has taken a multi-agency approach to ensure the safety and security of all Kenyans.

"The National Police Service would like to take this opportunity to reassure members of the public of their safety and security, and reaffirm that NPS Officers deployed across the country remain alert to protect our country.

"The National Police Service is committed to the multi-agency security strategy and is working closely with other security agencies at national, regional and international levels as well as members of the public, through intelligence-led policing," police said.

The NPS further called on Kenyans to work with the police by sharing any information they may have on any suspicious activity or people.

"We call upon all members of public to collaborate with police by reporting any suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station or our toll-free numbers 112, 991 and 999 or #FichuakwaDCI hotline 0800722203."

