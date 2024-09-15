Big blow and agony to GACHAGUA as 500 Mt Kenya Elders endorse KINDIKI as the region’s kingpin





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has suffered an immense blow in his bid to control the larger Mt Kenya region after 500 elders from Mt Kenya East endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, as the region’s kingpin.

The 500 elders from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties met at the Izaak Walton Hotel in Embu and endorsed Kithure Kindiki as the region's political kingpin.

"To ensure we remain focused on development, we endorse the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, to be the link between our region, the President and his Government.

"We believe his national stature will help foster good relations with other regions," the elders said in a statement read by Cyrus Ngeranwa Elder from Embu.

The Mt Kenya East elders cited rising political tensions in the region, which they said have distracted them from important development issues.

They said this is despite efforts by President Ruto to develop the region.

"While we recognize the President’s efforts to bring growth and prosperity, we are concerned about the rising political tensions.

"These tensions distract us from the more important issues, such as completing development projects, improving the economic well-being of our farmers, and creating opportunities for our youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST