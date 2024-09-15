GACHAGUA calls the 48 Mt. Kenya MPs backing KINDIKI 'sellouts' and urges voters to send them home in 2027





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labeled the 48 Mt. Kenya leaders who endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the region's political kingpin as enemies of the community, accusing them of being used like tissue paper to divide the vote-rich region.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua stated that all 48 MPs who endorsed Kindiki also supported the 2023 and 2024 Finance Bills, which imposed high taxes on Kenyans

Gachagua claimed that the 48 MPs have no development record and urged the Mt. Kenya electorate to send them home in 2027, labeling them as "sellouts."

“Get yourself a pen and a book, and write down all the development projects each of these leaders will bring to you.

"If a leader brings development projects, you can decide to vote for them in the next general election.

"But if in your book you have not registered any development, you shall decide accordingly," Gachagua said.

Political pundits have suggested that the ongoing conflicts in the Mt. Kenya region are being sponsored by President William Ruto, who aims to divide the region ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST