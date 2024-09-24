Watch video of Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO leaving Kasarani stadium with baskets full of ‘Sadaka’ after his hyped mega crusade - Mavuno Ilikua Tele.





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Last weekend, Pastor Ezekiel Odero of NewLife Prayer Centre hosted a mega crusade at Kasarani Stadium which was attended by thousands of his followers.

Ezekiel made a killing after his followers blessed him with tithes and offerings.

He was captured on camera leaving the stadium with baskets of money in the form of tithes and offerings.

Ezekiel is currently among the richest pastors in Kenya, although his church ministry is shrouded with controversies, with reports indicating that his miracles are staged.

Watch the video.

Pastor Ezekiel Leaving after The Kasarani Mega Crusade! pic.twitter.com/JfQ4cCExCf — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 24, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.