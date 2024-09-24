MALALA shares CCTV footage of the vehicle that drove into his Kitengela residence with his abducted son and brother-in-law (VIDEO).





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Cleophas Malala has shared CCTV footage of the vehicle that drove into his residence with his abducted son and brother-in-law.

According to Malala, the car was a black Toyota Voxy Registration number KCE 984D, and had a KDF sticker on it.

Sharing the footage on his X account, Malala wrote, “Cctv footage of the vehicle that drove into my residence with the two abductees at gunpoint; my son and 19-year-old brother-in-law shows that the CAR, a black Toyota Voxy, KCE 984D has a KDF Sticker on it.”.

Malala had earlier claimed that the duo was kidnapped at gunpoint and tortured for six hours in order to reveal his location and that of his wife.

He also stated that the unknown assailants wanted to be directed to his home in Kitengela.

"After failing to find me or my spouse at home, they dumped the two along Thika road; I have picked them up safe but traumatised and shaken," he wrote.

Watch the footage.

Cctv footage of the vehicle that drove into my residence with the two abductees at gun point;my son and 19 year old brother in-law shows that the CAR, a black Toyota Voxy, KCE 984D has a KDF Sticker on it. pic.twitter.com/r4Jh9f5JUe — Cleo Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) September 24, 2024

