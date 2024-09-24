“Sauti Za Magari, Pokeeni Magari Sasa,” - This video of Bishop PIUS MUIRU telling his followers they will ‘miraculously’ receive cars has left netizens talking (WATCH).

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Centre was among the preachers who were invited to Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s mega crusade held at Kasarani Stadium last weekend.
Muiru was filmed pulling some crazy stunts to fool the
thousands of brainwashed congregants who had turned up at the crusade.
“Sauti Za Magari, Pokeeni Magari Sasa,” the seasoned
preacher was heard telling the thousands of congregants who had turned up at
the crusade while imitating the sound of a car
Muiru is among the founders of the prosperity gospel in
Kenya.
He thrives on selling hope to his followers and staging
miracles.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST.
