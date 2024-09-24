“Sauti Za Magari, Pokeeni Magari Sasa,” - This video of Bishop PIUS MUIRU telling his followers they will ‘miraculously’ receive cars has left netizens talking (WATCH).





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Centre was among the preachers who were invited to Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s mega crusade held at Kasarani Stadium last weekend.

Muiru was filmed pulling some crazy stunts to fool the thousands of brainwashed congregants who had turned up at the crusade.

“Sauti Za Magari, Pokeeni Magari Sasa,” the seasoned preacher was heard telling the thousands of congregants who had turned up at the crusade while imitating the sound of a car

Muiru is among the founders of the prosperity gospel in Kenya.

He thrives on selling hope to his followers and staging miracles.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.