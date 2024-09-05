Watch video of a motorbike-riding thug snatching a phone from a Tuk-Tuk driver along Thika Road.





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A motorbike-riding thug was captured on camera snatching a phone from a Tuk-Tuk driver along the busy Thika superhighway.

The driver had placed the phone on the dashboard, not knowing that the thug was following him from behind waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

He snatched the phone and sped off.

Lately, cases of motorbike-riding thugs snatching phones in different parts of the city are on the rise.

Watch the video.

We need a permanent solution for thieves using Motorbikes in Nairobi! pic.twitter.com/2LyhEYrRTj — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.