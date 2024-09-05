Watch the moment passengers threatened to beat up a traffic police officer for wasting their time after he entered a matatu and started harassing the driver (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A traffic police officer faced the wrath of passengers after he entered a matatu and started harassing the driver.

The passengers complained that the officer was wasting their time and demanded that he alight from the vehicle.

“We will forcefully eject you from the vehicle,” a lady was heard saying as other passengers joined her in expressing their anger over the officer’s actions.

The passengers told the driver to take them to their destination and report at the police station later.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.