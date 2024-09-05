Lucky Man: A local radio presenter plans to marry beautiful twin sisters in December after dating them for two years (PHOTOs).





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Upcoming radio presenter Wambaz Oleman Learat is dating beautiful twin sisters, Ann Samken and Emily Salaon.

Oleman, who works at Sidai FM, revealed that he met the twin sisters at an entertainment joint and fell in love with them.

He has been dating them for two years and plans to marry them in a traditional wedding in December.

According to the Maasai tradition, he is supposed to take 7 cows and two camels to their parents and officially marry them.

He said that one cow will cost him at least Ksh 53,000 while one camel goes for Ksh 120,000, making the dowry payment an expensive affair but he claims all the plans are ready.

The twin sisters expressed their desire to get married to the same man, adding that they anxiously waiting for the dowry ceremony.

