Watch this trending video of TREVOR OMBINJA having a good time with popular sign language interpreter YULE NZALE in studio - Hii imeenda.





Monday, September 9, 2024 - A video of Citizen TV presenter Trevor Ombija having a good time in studio with sign language interpreter Yule Nzale has sparked reactions on social media, with most people admiring the chemistry between the two.

Yule Nzale is among the country’s top sign interpreters, having worked at Citizen TV during prime-time news for years.

In the video, Trevor shares a light moment with the beautiful media personality as they goof around in the office.

Trevor and Yule Nzale seem to be good office colleagues, judging by their chemistry.

Watch the trending video and reactions.

Trevor Ombija having some good time with Yula Nzale! pic.twitter.com/W1OeGbv6PQ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 9, 2024

