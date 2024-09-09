I even gave her Ksh 1 Million to start a business - A man whose drunk wife was brought home in the middle of the night by her boyfriend says as he leaves his toxic marriage (VIDEO).





Monday, September 9, 2024 - The man who recorded a video of his wife being brought home by her boyfriend in the middle of the night has left his toxic marriage.

He posted a video narrating his marital woes and lamented that despite investing in his wife, she didn’t appreciate his efforts.

Last year, he gave her Ksh 1 Million to set up a business.

He claims that his wife became proud and arrogant after her business started doing well about three months ago.

He packed his belongings and left his matrimonial home after his wife came home at night over the weekend while in the company of her boyfriend.

He revealed that he had called his wife’s mother and informed her about the incident.

The heartbroken man further said he was pushed to the wall when he recorded a video of his intoxicated wife coming home at night in the company of her boyfriend and posted it online.

“When you see me post online. I have had enough,” he said, adding that he has decided to choose peace of mind.

Watch the video.

