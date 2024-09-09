Gen Z Goliath BRADLEY MARONGO spotted with bodyguards as he makes his way to a club, thanks to his newfound fame (VIDEO).





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Bradley Marongo who came into the limelight because of his towering height is enjoying a VIP treatment thanks to his newfound fame.

Marongo, who is currently in Mombasa for a vacation with his girlfriend, made a club appearance where he was filmed being accompanied by some heavily built men as he made a grand entrance to the lavish entertainment joint.

He was received like a VIP by beautiful bottle girls.

Watch the video.

Gen Z Marongo the Gen Z Goliath has Bodyguards! pic.twitter.com/RjbEfMcdKS — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.